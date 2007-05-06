GeoPharma to re-focus, terminates deal with AMERIGROUP

USA-based firms GeoPharma AMERIGROUP New York have agreed to an amicable mutual termination of their pharmacy benefit management and services agreement in a manner that will allow each party to pursue its respective business interests.
Under the accord, GeoPharma previously managed AMERIGROUP's health care plan members and administrated the members' related pharmacy claims. The company has made a decision to concentrate its efforts on its core business, which involves the manufacturing, packaging and distribution of private label dietary and nutritional supplements, over-the-counter and generic drugs, as well as health and beauty products. The termination of the deal will become effective on May 15, unless extended by the parties for one or more 30-day periods as needed for the transition of services to another pharmacy vendor. This decision is not expected to have a material impact on GeoPharma's net profit.
