GERD is a considerable socio-economic burden, says study

According to the results of a review published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) has a substantial impact on workplace productivity, and therefore a negative effect on the economy. The researchers concluded that the illness could result in a 10% loss in productivity in the general working population every year.

Costs US employers $75B a year

The report is based on the analysis of data from eight studies that enrolled 7,000 people in seven countries around the world. The authors said that, if the findings are accurate, GERD costs US employers $75.0 billion per year, adding that the direct yearly costs for treating reflux disease in the country via health care services and medication is estimated to be around $9.3 billion.