German CMO Rentschler expands

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, a full-service biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization, is starting to expand its facilities, buildings and laboratory units at the company's Laupheim, Germany site.
The group, which recently sold off its over-the-counter medicines business, will invest some 50.0 million euros ($63.7 million) in its biotechnology sector to build two fermentation suites with a total volume of 5,000 liters for market production, as well as several smaller suites ranging from 250 to 500 liters.
The expansion, which will create 100 additional jobs, is to progress gradually, and the first new product line is planned to go into operation in early 2008, the firm said.
