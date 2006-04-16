German coalition split over health reform

The German government coalition of Christian Democrat/ Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and Social Democrat (SPD) parties led by Chancellor Angela Merckel is trying to push through health care reforms, despite a lack of agreement over basic principles.

Health Minister Ulla Schmidt (SPD) has stated that there is unanimity about the need for change, but the parties disagree about the emphasis or model. A meeting to discuss a report on reform options will be chaired by Chancellor Merckel on May 1. The CDU is campaigning for a per capita health insurance payment, while the SPD wants a system that charges high-earners more.