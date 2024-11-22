GERMAN COMPANIES REACT TO BKA WARNING

Two leading German drug wholesalers, Gehe of Stuttgart and Sanacorp of Bavaria, have reacted sharply to the recent warning by Germany's Federal Cartel Office (BKA) over alleged obstruction of drug re-imports and parallel imports (Marketletter March 30).

Gehe has said it is not involved in the matter raised by the BKA, since it is no longer interested in drug re-imports, given that generics are a better bargain.

The BKA earlier warned three of the German major wholesale groups about refusing to accept re-imports and parallel imports derived from Eurim-Pharm into their product ranges.