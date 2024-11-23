German Cost Controls To Be Extended

Germany's federal Health Minister, Horst Seehofer, has said that the current regime of legally-binding restrictions on health expenditures will be extended through 1996 under agreement with those involved in the health service.
However, if agreement cannot be reached on containing costs in this way, health fund contributions will be frozen.
Meantime, the German drug wholesalers' federation, Phagro, has issued a statement in the middle of the current political debate in support of the pharmacists and the existing system of drug distribution, saying that there is no ground to reform the present "highly efficient" system of drug distribution.
