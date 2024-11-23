German Drug Budget And Innovation

The German research-based industry organization, the VFA, says the health funds' drug budget should match the growing need for innovative therapies. It bases this view on pharmacy drug sales in the first four months of 1996, which rose 8.2% to 8.5 billion Deutschemarks ($5.57 billion), at ex-factory prices.

The VFA says the rise was due to a wave of flu and growing use by panel doctors of advanced drug therapies in key areas, notably growth hormones, antihemorrhoidals and circulation improvers. Sales of cancer cytostatics rose 12.2%, and there was growing use of new metabolic disease and diabetes treatments; at least 10% of growth was due to more intensive use of insulin therapies for diabetes.