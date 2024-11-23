German Drug Budget And Innovation

The German research-based industry organization, the VFA, says the health funds' drug budget should match the growing need for innovative therapies. It bases this view on pharmacy drug sales in the first four months of 1996, which rose 8.2% to 8.5 billion Deutschemarks ($5.57 billion), at ex-factory prices.
The VFA says the rise was due to a wave of flu and growing use by panel doctors of advanced drug therapies in key areas, notably growth hormones, antihemorrhoidals and circulation improvers. Sales of cancer cytostatics rose 12.2%, and there was growing use of new metabolic disease and diabetes treatments; at least 10% of growth was due to more intensive use of insulin therapies for diabetes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze