GERMAN DRUG INDUSTRY IN SLOW RECOVERY

The German pharmaceutical industry is recovering slowly from the impact of the government's Health Structure Law, which led to considerable sales losses in 1993.

The drug industry association, the BPI, reports that a slight dip in April added to the relatively good growth in the first quarter of 1994 resulted in sales expanding by 4.6% for the first four months of this year. However, it also points out that foreign business was the driving force.

The BPI estimates that production will expand by 3%-5% in the whole of 1994, and so remain below the values of 1992. BPI director Ulrich Vorderwuehlbecke says that because the improvement is slow, currently restrictive investment and job policies in pharmaceutical companies will not change much for the time being.