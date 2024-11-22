German Fund For Infected Blood Victims

The German government, the drug industry and transfusion centers have set up a fund of around $175 million to assist the 1,300 or so Germans infected with HIV from contaminated blood products.

People who were given contaminated blood products before 1988 are to get monthly payments ranging from $1,050 to $2,100, according to Health Minister Horst Seehofer. Around 600 hemophiliacs have already died from AIDS contracted from these blood products, and employees of one company are on trial charged with knowingly selling infected plasma products. Mr Seehofer has meanwhile admitted that officials in Bonn swept suspicions of the affair under the carpet.