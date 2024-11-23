Saturday 23 November 2024

German Funds' Anger At Drug Budget Chaos

2 June 1996

German health funds say they face huge losses because Siemens cannot make new drug-budgeting software available on time.

Siemens AG chairman Heinrich Pierer said that "despite considerable efforts and the use of excellent technical specialists," the company would not be able to deliver the new software on time; delivery was expected fourth-quarter 1996. The immediate consequences of this delay, say the funds, is that Health Minister Horst Seehofer's newly-formulated drugs budget system cannot be controlled properly.

The aim of the system is to monitor overspending on drugs, with doctors penalized for exceeding their budgets. To calculate each doctor's spending, pharmacists must transfer machine-readable prescriptions from the doctor to the funds. Assessing and calculating these prescriptions makes new demands on computer software in south and north German pharmacy calculation centers, which cannot now supply the agreed processed data. The centers process some 60% of fund prescriptions, with a sales volume of about 20 billion Deutschemarks ($13.03 billion) a year. Siemens is responsible for the software.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze