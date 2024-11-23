German Funds "Must Explain Charges"

German pharmacists already face patients' anger in advance of a rise indrug prescription charges from July 1. In reaction, the president of the national pharmacists' federation, Hans-Guenter Friese, has urged the health funds to explain the rises to their members, especially as some funds' charges are due to rise still further three months later.

Mr Friese says the Barmer supplementary fund members, for example, are being given too high expectations of the health service, which then rebound on pharmacists. The difference between the drug's ex-factory and retail price serves not only its trading and commercialization, he says, but also underpins functions including the emergency service which pharmacies are legally obliged to maintain, for which they get 2 Deutschemarks ($1.06) per item sold during 8pm-7am. This service is now inadequately funded, he says.

Large stock holdings are also underfunded under the present system, he says, although pharmacies stock, on average, 8,000-14,000 drugs in various forms. The federation expects the latest phase of reform to trigger a decline in drug sales.