German Govt Agrees Outlines Of Third-Stage Health Reform

Germany's government coalition partners, under the chairmanship of Chancellor Helmut Kohl, have approved the main features of the third stage of the country's health service reform, set out in a position paper. Health Minister Horst Seehofer said the aim was to ensure the stability of health insurance contributions and that the reforms would be no "nature protection zone for uneconomic activities."

Full details of the further reforms are not yet all available but it is clear that the 72 million insured patients in Germany will have more rights, including the right to full information from doctors about their treatment and its cost.

Patients Will Have A Choice On Treatment Health fund patients will in future be able to choose between the current treatment process based on a card-deductible system, or treatment with an invoice for reimbursement. Insured people will be able to switch health funds if their existing fund increases the premium rate.