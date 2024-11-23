German Govt To Rescue East Funds?

Germany's coalition government is expected to provide the eastern Germanhealth funds with bridging or bank credits to rescue them from "virtual collapse." However, the collapse is at present only suspected and based on estimates of fund deficits.
Bonn government sources said the plan would be shelved if the final third-quarter 1997 figures showed that the finances of the eastern German funds were not in a state of high tension.
The Health Ministry has declined to comment on the situation, and will neither confirm nor deny the existence of a rescue project. Speaking in Bonn, Green Party spokeswoman Monika Knoche attacked the plan, claiming that it was illegal, and merely a debt-lifting program to save Health Minister Horst Seehofer from the "fiasco" of unwanted hikes in fund contribution levels.
