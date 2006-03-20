German group reports new RA therapy

A group of German orthopedic surgeons say they have discovered a new class of compound which treats rheumatoid arthritis. Referred to as "anti-inflammatory exosomes," the biologics are components of white blood cells involved in the immune system's recognition of self.
A clinical study of the compounds, which enrolled 66 patients that had not previously responded to treatment, demonstrated significant improvement in 75% of the subjects following a single injection of the drug into the most effected joint. Peter Wehling, managing director of the Center for Molecular Orthopedics in Dusseldorf, said that the products' effects lasted an average of three months. The group added that it planned to begin long-term studies of the compound in the future.
