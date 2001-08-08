German health funds in conflict with Ministry

The tension is increasing between the German health funds and thegovernment over the call for immediate short-term measures to counter the need for increases in patient contributions.

A meeting in Berlin between the heads of the leading funds and Klaus Theo, Secretary of State at the Health Ministry, has ended without result, and talks are to resume at the end of August.

The AOK, Barmer and other major health funds have said that if the government fails to produce reform measures, contributions will have to be increased. The funds are divided among themselves over the measures, with the larger businesses calling for improvements to the planned reform of funding compensation to offset the imbalances between wealthy and poorer health funds.