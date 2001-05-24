Friday 22 November 2024

German health reform "based on consent"

24 May 2001

Germany's Health Minister, Ulla Schmidt, has told the country's medicalprofessionals that the government's proposed health service reform will be based on the consent of all those involved. Speaking at their annual conference last month, Ms Schmidt indicated that the basis on which the health insurance system is funded would change.

She rejected the call made by panel doctors to reduce the services offered through the health funds to a basic list, on the grounds that this would affect people on low incomes and would be socially unjust.

Conference president Joerg-Dietrich Hoppe called for health-fund premiums to be uncoupled from basic wage rates that were not suitable for reimbursement and to be charged to patients or funded through taxation. The Minister, meanwhile, indicated that a series of round-table discussions would be held with health care professions to prepare the reforms, and she said it had to be clear as to whether the basis to fund the reforms existed in the first place.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze