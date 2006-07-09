Friday 22 November 2024

German health reforms fail to please

9 July 2006

The German coalition government's agreement on the key points of a new reform of the health system, reached after weeks of negotiation and culminating in an all-night session of talks, has already triggered a political row.

The central decision is that health fund contribution rates will rise in 2007 by an average of 0.5%. Daniel Bahr the health care spokesman for the opposition liberal Free Democrats Party, described the rise as a "marked increase" and the compromise agreement as "appaling."

Coalition Christian Democrats (CDU) and Social Democrats (SPD) were largely united behind the reforms. For its part, the CDU is seen to be satisfied that the private health insurance sector remains largely unaffected by the reform program, at least in the early stages. Instead of immediately injecting taxes into the health service, as originally proposed by the SPD, the new central health fund will receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.92 billion) from the federal budget in 2008, doubling to 3.0 billion euros the following year. From 2009, all children's health care will be covered by this fund with 14.0 billion euros from the state and an additional 2.0 billion euros from the private insurance sector.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze