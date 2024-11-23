Saturday 23 November 2024

German Hospitals And Wages Growth

5 February 1996

Health expenditure growth in Germany's hospital sector is to be pegged to the rate of increase in public-sector wages, following the passing of draft legislation in the lower house of parliament.

This immediate application of the brake is expected to avoid financial collapse by the health funds and provide room for far-reaching reform in the hospital and out-patient sectors of the health service, said health Minister Horst seehofer. In the last three years, he said, fund expenditures on treatment in clinics had risen 24% to 80 billion Deutschemarks ($54.14 billion), double the growth rate of fund income.

He urged state governments to ensure the legislation goes through the upper house rapidly so it can take effect quickly (it will be retrospective to January 1, 1996). However, there are considerable objections, from social Democrat states and from the prime ministers of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg, who do not want their March elections complicated by hospital spending debates. The German Hospitals Association has urged the government to abandon the bill for 1996 and to institute a budgetary system on a different basis in 1997.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze