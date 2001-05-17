German moves on doctors' drug spending

German Health Minister Ulla Schmidt has said that a plan to controlpanel doctors' drug spending more precisely is to be launched later this year. A draft version, which will go to cabinet later this month, focuses on pack size limits and ceilings on health funds' spending.
The new regulations are partly a response to doctors' protests at the current drug budget arrangements. Under the present system, all doctors in a given region, regardless of their own drug prescribing levels, face financial penalties if the regional drug budget is exceeded. The Minister is now relying on greater self-discipline by doctors and funds, and the latter will work on a system of drug pack sizes oriented to their patients' health profiles and the spending budget limits of their region.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze