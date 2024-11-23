GERMAN OTC FIRMS PLAN FOR GROWTH

The European self-medication and non-prescription pharmacy markets are expanding both in Europe and worldwide, according to the German industry association, the BAH, which has around 310 manufacturers of self-medication products as its members.

In the wake of the exclusion of further German drug products from health fund reimbursement, the BAH says it expects the national self-medication market to expand by 1%-2% annually. BAH director Mark Seidscheck welcomed the recent call from the European Commission for broader and more intensive patient information to be made available as the self-medication trend intensifies. He said the BAH would be cooperating with doctors and pharmacists in the publication of concise brochures, setting out the limits and possibilities of self-medication.

Initially, these will be restricted to basic illnesses, including colds, vitamin deficiencies and rheumatic problems. Patients will be advised to restrict self-medication to a few days only, and to seek medical or pharmacy advice in case of doubt.