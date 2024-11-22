German Pharmacists Defend Drug Market Margins

ABDA, the German pharmacists' federation, has rejected criticism of current trading margins by the health funds, noting that they amount to 28.1% in terms of the market as a whole.
However, taking into account the 5% health fund discount, the average margin is 22.6%. The ABDA says that pharmacy margins in any case decline in proportion to rising drug prices. Taking the health fund discount into the calculation, they would fall to 16.5% in the case of drugs bought in by the pharmacy at a net price of just over 70 Deutschemarks ($51.01). However, if current health fund demands for a higher pharmacy discount were met, margins would fall to below 19% and would no longer cover the cost of storage.
The federation is arguing for the current system of degressive margins on the more innovative and costlier drugs to be retained but for margins to be increased by 3%-4% on lower-priced drugs. The ABDA believes this would promote the prescription of innovative drugs without imposing extra costs on the health funds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze