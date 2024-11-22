GERMAN POLICY UNDER FIRE

German Health Minister Gerda Hasselfeldt has accused the leading German doctors' organization, the Hartmannbund, of political agitation, after it held a conference and demonstration in Bonn accusing the government of ruining the health service, with medical treatment increasingly coming under state control while the responsibility of doctors is weakened.

It urged Chancellor Kohl to improve out-patient care instead of reducing it, and to lift the ban on hospital investment, claiming that the health reforms have made numerous "senseless and dangerous" inroads into the running of the health funds, while failing to achieve savings targets. Also last week, the white-collar workers' health fund (VAK) claimed that the supplementary funds will have to raise contributions by at least 1% by 1993.