German reform: New Pointers From Minister

The German Health Minister, Horst Seehofer, has indicated three pointers as a guide to the future of health care reform in the Federal Republic.

Speaking ahead of talks on the second stage of the current reform, he said the financial stability of the public-sector health funds had to be ensured through stable contribution rates; self-management in the system had to be strengthened but the overall social direction of the health service had to be maintained.

The minister said policy would ideally be based on reaching agreement with the funds and the medical profession, but if that was not possible, then spending budgets would be applied as in the first phase of the Health Structure Law. However, the aim was to dismantle state controls and regulation rather than extend them.