German reforms: The Third Stage

The third stage of the German health service reform must ensure that the stability of health insurance premiums is legally guaranteed, Health Minister Horst Seehofer has said in Bonn. he added that the public-sector health funds must remain "oriented towards quality."

However the minister, who has still to discuss details of the third-stage reform with health care organizations and professionals as well as the coalition political parties, made no mention of any other aspects of policy. This is partly because in forthcoming talks with doctors, hospitals and health funds, Mr Seehofer is seeking to find out what they demand of the health service. A final policy statement will be published in June 1995.

Current budgets which limit health fund spending expire at the end of 1995, but the minister is understood to believe that if agreement can be reached over the future shape of the service, those running it can be relied on not to trigger a new explosion in health spending.