German strikes; implications for health service

German doctors in the country's clinics have been on strike since March 26, with young assistants as well as senior medical personnel campaigning for salary increases ahead of the next round of negotiations. University clinics in all the Federal states are affected and all hospitals. An estimated 136,000 doctors alone work in the hospital sector and 22,000 in the university clinics.
The action is being led by the Marburger Bund (MB) medical union with a number of other related union organizations and now clearly poses a major economic and political challenge to the government of Angela Merkel. The MB is also calling for improved working conditions and full overtime payments, as well as a 30% increase in basic salary.
The respected Rhine-Westphalian Economic Research Institute (RWI) calculates that the cost of such an increase would be about 3.0 billion euros ($3.6 billion) annually and, if savings could not be made elsewhere in the health service, health fund contribution would have to rise about 0.25%. It is also thought that, if more flexible hours were to be offered, costs could not be reduced significantly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze