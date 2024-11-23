German Wholesaler Sector Undergoing Rapid Change

Germany's drug wholesale industry is undergoing rapid and complex change as the south German Merckle group battles for dominance over several companies.

Hageda of Cologne has now endorsed an agreement linking its business operation to the Phoenix group, set up by Merckle. While sources inside Hageda say they doubt whether Merckle, Hageda's major shareholder, can literally swallow up the north German wholesaler, the Cologne company has now joined forces with Reichelt, Stump and Ferd Schulz within the Phoenix grouping.

Phoenix now has an estimated 30% share of the market, and the grouping is expected to enable its four member companies to achieve savings of up to 100 million Deutschemarks ($64.6 million).