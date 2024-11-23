Saturday 23 November 2024

Germany: Attacks On Gentech Research Units Criticized

13 October 1996

German federal Research Minister Jurgen Ruttgers has sharply criticized the attacks by opponents of genetic engineering and biotechnology on research units or sites earmarked for research in Germany. This year alone has seen 14 such attacks, and Mr Ruttgers says the attackers cannot be concerned with safety since many of the sites or units are involved in research on safety issues.

The Minister claims that despite supposed problems, Germany is actually experiencing a change of view in favor of biotechnology. A total of 13 proposals for genetech processes were submitted in 1995, and 29 applications have been filed so far in 1996. Mr Ruttgers said that after the revision of the genetic engineering law and the reshaping of genetic engineering safety regulations, there were no more barriers to biotech research and production, although there was a lack of capital.

