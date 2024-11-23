Germany Must Hold On To Its Important Location Role

Germany's research-based pharmaceutical industry is important for the country's economy and Germany is an important location for research-based drugmakers, Karl-Gerhard Seifert, chairman of the German association of research-based pharmaceutical firms, the VFA, and a Hoechst board member, told a press conference in Bonn this month. But before explaining many of the difficulties facing this industry, he stressed: "we wish to maintain these conditions long into the future."

Dr Seifert said that the figures proved the importance of the industry. For 1994, he noted, the net value added achieved by VFA member firms was 8.2 billion Deutschemarks ($5.37 billion), which corresponds to 75% of the pharmaceutical industry's total net value added. An increase to 8.8 billion marks at mostly stable producers' prices was expected for 1995.

Even more impressive, he said, were the pharmaceutical export figures, which for last year amounted to almost 14 billion marks ($9.17 billion). This means that Germany was again export world champion, ahead of Switzerland, the UK and the USA. Exports by VFA member companies in 1995 amounted to 10.5 billion marks, which is equal to 44% of their total sales of almost 24 billion marks, and achieving an export surplus of more than 5.6 billion marks.