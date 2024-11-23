Germany Prolongs "Pill" Restrictions

Germany's Bundesinstitut fur Arzneimittel und Medizinproduckte has prolonged a restriction on the use of low-dose oral contraceptives (Marketletters passim) until January 1, 1997. The move, comments a report from Reuters, "marks another twist in a protracted controversy stemming from the release of a British medical report last November saying low-dosage pills - containing desogestrel or gestodene - double the chance of developing blood clots."

The German decision, announced one day after a six-month directive expired, was taken after drug companies failed to present conclusive evidence that these pills are safe, and because European health officials demanded more tests, German officials have said. They have now called on all the OC pill makers to present a complete analysis of their findings within three months.