- Germany's Asta Medica sets up in the Ukraine

- Germany's Asta Medica, a subsidiary of Degussa, has set up a new company in the Ukraine. From its Dresden headquarters, Asta Medica (see also page 26) has opened up in seven eastern European countries over the last two years, and a further company in Riga, Baltic Republic, is near completion. The firm hopes for a brisk development of the privately-financed pharmaceutical market in the Ukraine, which not only compares in surface size to Russia but also has a 52 million population (ie, similar to France). Initially, Asta Medica will offer for sale drugs to treat cardiovascular, cancer and respiratory diseases, but at a later stage will set up its own self-medication business.
