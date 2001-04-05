Germany's Cardion acquires Tolerance

Cardion AG of Germany has announced the acquisition of Boston, USA-basedTolerance Pharmaceuticals, which it says will strengthen its ability" to become a leading player in the field of cell transplantation and to build the immunology pillar of its business." Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cardion claimed that the new entity combines its broad capabilities in gene therapy and stem cell engineering "with Tolerance's cutting-edge immunotherapy platform." The deal creates a biopharmaceutical operation that focuses on cardiovascular gene therapy products, immunotherapeutic proteins and stem cell-derived transplants, the firm added.

"Extensive synergies"