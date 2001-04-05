Germany's Cardion acquires Tolerance

Cardion AG of Germany has announced the acquisition of Boston, USA-basedTolerance Pharmaceuticals, which it says will strengthen its ability" to become a leading player in the field of cell transplantation and to build the immunology pillar of its business." Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Cardion claimed that the new entity combines its broad capabilities in gene therapy and stem cell engineering "with Tolerance's cutting-edge immunotherapy platform." The deal creates a biopharmaceutical operation that focuses on cardiovascular gene therapy products, immunotherapeutic proteins and stem cell-derived transplants, the firm added.
"Extensive synergies"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze