Germany's smart cards delayed by problems

Germany's Ministry of Health has been forced to delay the introduction of a health care smart card intended to be held by every patient in the country by 2009. Although the Health Secretary, Theo Schroeder, had previously announced that, following seven regional trials, the card was technically ready for launch by early 2009, it is not clear that all the organizational and financial problems linked to the card's introduction can be resolved in time. The Ministry of Health claims the card will cost the country's health funds "less than two euros ($2.71) per patient" with the total project costing about 1.5 billion euros. The new cards will store essential personal and medical data and, the government argues, will save costs by avoiding double consultations by patients.