Geron licenses Immunomic's LAMP target

Geron Corp and fellow USA-based Immunomic Therapeutics have signed a patent license agreement under which Geron will receive exclusive rights to the LAMP antigen-targeting sequence for use in cancer vaccines.
Geron's therapeutic cancer vaccine, GRNVAC1, triggers an immune response against the universal cancer antigen, telomerase, and uses the LAMP sequence to enhance the immune response. The LAMP technology was invented at the USA's Johns Hopkins University and recently licensed to Immunomic for all applications.
Under the license agreement, Geron receives worldwide exclusive rights to the Johns Hopkins LAMP patents for cancer vaccines directed to telomerase as well as two additional antigen targets to be selected by Geron at a later date. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze