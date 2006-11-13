Geron licenses Immunomic's LAMP target

Geron Corp and fellow USA-based Immunomic Therapeutics have signed a patent license agreement under which Geron will receive exclusive rights to the LAMP antigen-targeting sequence for use in cancer vaccines.

Geron's therapeutic cancer vaccine, GRNVAC1, triggers an immune response against the universal cancer antigen, telomerase, and uses the LAMP sequence to enhance the immune response. The LAMP technology was invented at the USA's Johns Hopkins University and recently licensed to Immunomic for all applications.

Under the license agreement, Geron receives worldwide exclusive rights to the Johns Hopkins LAMP patents for cancer vaccines directed to telomerase as well as two additional antigen targets to be selected by Geron at a later date. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.