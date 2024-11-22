Gist-Brocades Takes Control Of Orfaquim

Dutch company Gist-Brocades has reached agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in Orfaquim, established in Mexico City.
The Mexican company is a converter of crude penicillin into a variety of sterile penicillins for human and veterinary applications. Its turnover is said to be around $22 million and it employs 238 people. Finalization of the transaction, the terms of which are not disclosed, is expected to take place before July 1.
Both companies have already worked closely on the manufacture and marketing of some varieties of sterile penicillins, and the participation is perceived as fitting perfectly in the long-term strategy of Gist-Brocades, aiming for marketplace leadership and local presence in Latin America.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze