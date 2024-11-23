Gist To Up Stake In Bio-Intermediair

Dutch company Gist-Brocades says that it is likely it will increase its 20% minority interest in Bio-Intermediair International Holdings, the Groningen, Netherlands-based biopharmaceutical company.

However, it says that no further details on this will be given at this stage. Bio-Intermediair is an independent provider of manufacturing services, specializing in pilot to large-scale cell cultures and production of biopharmaceuticals for therapeutic applications. Gist-Brocades, with 1995 turnover of 1.84 billion guilders ($1.11 billion), is a leading producer of baker's yeast, penicillin and enzymes.