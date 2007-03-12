"Give up on polio eradication," WHO told

Following reports that the World Health Organization has requested an urgent injection of $575.0 million for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (Marketletter March 5), there have been calls for the program to downscale its ambitions and admit defeat in the effort to eliminate polio worldwide. The campaign against polio is in its 19th year.
Donald Henderson, the former head of the WHO's smallpox eradication program, which eliminated the disease within a decade, told the Washington Post: "many people wonder why we are spending all this time and effort on polio when there are much bigger problems."
Ellie Ehrenfeld, a member of the WHO's Advisory Committee for Polio Eradication, who was reportedly not invited to the February meeting of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in Geneva, Switzerland, questions the possibility of eliminating the disease. "Even if things quiet down in the countries where we have problems, there will be another quiet area that bursts into flames," she told the Post.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze