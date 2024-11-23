Glaucoma Yielding its Secrets, Says InSite Chief

InSite Vision presented an update on the company's progress, with themain focus being the ongoing glaucoma program, at the 15th annual Hambrecht & Quist conference, held in San Francisco, USA, on January 8.
The glaucoma program, said Kumar Chandrasekaran, chairman and chief executive of the company, encompasses both technologies and drug candidates which can be utilized to determine both the diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, as well as to offer preventative and therapeutic measures.
The company says that it is advancing rapidly in its genetics program, being carried out in collaboration with the University of Connecticut and the University of California, San Francisco, USA, and has so far identified a number of genes which appear to have a strong connection to the development of three forms of glaucoma, the most prevalent of these being adult-onset primary open-angle glaucoma.
