Glaxo Interim Profits Up 10% On 2% Sales Rise

Earlier than expected, and along with issuing its final offer documents for Wellcome on February 7, Glaxo announced its interim results for the six months ended December 1994, which showed a 10% improvement in pretax profits at L1.097 billion ($1.75 billion), on sales which were 2% higher at L2.85 billion ($4.55). Earnings per share were up 4% at 24.3 pence and earnings per American Depository Receipts were 76 cents, a 9% rise (which was the result of the dollar's weakness). The dividend increases 11% to 10 pence per share.
Glaxo's L8.9 billion offer for Wellcome (Marketletters passim) is L711 in cash and 47 New Glaxo Ordinary Shares for every 100 Wellcome Ordinary shares or ADRs. It is a premium of 52% over the Wellcome share price on the day before the final offer was announced (January 23), and a profit/earnings multiple of 22.5 times Wellcome's historical earnings per share (including exceptional items).
Results "Highlight Desire For Acquisition," Says Wellcome In response to the news, Wellcome pointed out that Glaxo's results contrast sharply with Wellcome's 13% sales increase and 18% rise in EPS (Marketletter February 6), and that Glaxo's EPS grew by less than 2%, excluding the non-operating exceptional profit on disposal.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze