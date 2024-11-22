Glaxo Labs' Settlement Over Myodil Claims

Glaxo Laboratories has negotiated a settlement with the 400 or so patients in the UK and other countries who believe that they sustained injuries whilst being administered with a medical dye manufactured by the firm. Glaxo has reached an agreement, without admitting any liability, involving the payment of a lump sum of L7 million ($11.2 million), which will be distributed amongst the plaintiffs by the steering committee of the Myodil solicitors' group.

Most of the patients were injected with the dye between 1944 and 1987, when it was being used in spinal X-rays for the diagnosis of back complaints. The patients claimed that the dye stayed in the spine for several years and caused inflammation, damaged nerves and acute back pain, a syndrome known as arachnoiditis. It was also alleged at the outset of proceedings that Glaxo Labs did not issue adequate warnings about side effects. Glaxo denied negligence and said that the side effects of the product were well documented. The drug was voluntarily taken off the market in 1987 because other products launched onto the market had made it obsolete.

Most Claimants Accept Offer The plaintiff's reasonable costs will be paid, and the legal advisors to the Department of Health have confirmed that no payments are required to be made to the Compensation Recovery Unit. So far, 405 of the 426 plaintiffs have accepted the terms offered, while nine have refused and 12 remain to be contacted.