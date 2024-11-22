Glaxo To Launch Half-Strength Imigran

Glaxo has introduced a half-strength Imigran (sumatriptan) tablet called Imigran 50 in the UK, which it says is suitable as a first-line prescription for mild-to-moderate migraine sufferers, many of whom currently use over-the-counter analgesics to control their symptoms.

Stephen Wright, associate director of Glaxo Laboratories, said that many migraine patients appear to be splitting the currently available 100mg tablets in half, and so the new formulation is a logical step in responding to patient demand. The company is also investigating intranasal, suppository and effervescent formulations of the drug.