Glaxo Wellcome And Vertex Get HIV Patent License

- Glaxo Wellcome and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are to pay G D Searle $25 million for the licence to its patent applications on HIV protease inhibition. This will enable them to continue developing 141-W94 (also known as VX-478), and allow them non-exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and market the product. GW has also invested $5 million in Vertex, and Searle is to receive royalties on sales. The drug is in Phase I/II clinical trials with results expected at year-end. If approved, GW would be able to offer triple-drug therapy with its own Retrovir (zidovudine) and Epivir (lamivudine) HIV drugs.
