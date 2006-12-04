Glenmark completes crofelemer production for Napo

California, USA-based drugmaker Napo Pharmaceuticals says that India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has completed production of the agent crofelemer, for use in a Phase III trial as a treatment for diarrhea in patients with HIV/AIDS.

Glenmark, which carried out production of the active pharmaceutical ingredient at its Food Drug Administration-approved facility in Ankleshwar, India, also licenses the agent for indications which include acute infectious diarrhea, pediatric diarrhea and HIV/AIDS-related diarrhea in 140 countries around the world.

Napo's chief executive, Lisa Conte, said that successful completion of a technology transfer and subsequent production of crofelemer would allow the firm to initiate further trials of the agent to support the HIV/AIDS indication.