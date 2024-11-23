Global Cardiovascular Market Growth Set To Slow

Cardiovascular disorders are the major cause of death in developed countries and the market is currently worth $29.3 billion, according to a new report from Datamonitor, entitled World Cardiovascular Markets, which covers North America, Europe and Japan. Cardiovascular drugs are the largest therapeutic category in the world, accounting for 20% of the global pharmaceutical market.

Growth of the cardiovascular market as a whole is slowing, says Datamonitor, and government health reforms have had a major impact on pricing. ACE inhibitors look set to take over as the number one antihypertensive drug.

World Cardiovascular Market 1993 Segment Sales $ Mill Market share Antihypertensives 17,625 60.0% Lipid-lowering drugs 4,805 16.4% Nitrate vasodilators 1,120 3.8% Peripheral vasodilators, etc 985 3.4% Antiplatelet drugs 970 3.3% Fibrinolytics 900 3.1% Antiarrhythmics 725 2.5% Sympathomimetics 560 1.9% Positive inotropes 170 0.6% Other 1,500 5.1% Total 29,360 100.0%