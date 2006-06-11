Global conference on rotavirus disease, June 12-13

The Seventh International Rotavirus Symposium is being held in Lisbon, Portugal, bringing together representatives from pharmaceutical companies, global organizations, national governments, public health officials. It aims to advance the prospect for immunization programs and gather experiences from different parts of the world.

Rotavirus infects almost every child before they reach five years, often causing severe diarrhea and vomiting. The resulting dehydration kills an estimated 600,000 children per year. Recent studies suggest that it may cause 40% of all diarrhea deaths.

Conference conveners are the World Health Organization, the Albert B Sabin Vaccine Institute and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CEDC).