Global conference on rotavirus disease, June 12-13

The Seventh International Rotavirus Symposium is being held in Lisbon, Portugal, bringing together representatives from pharmaceutical companies, global organizations, national governments, public health officials. It aims to advance the prospect for immunization programs and gather experiences from different parts of the world.
Rotavirus infects almost every child before they reach five years, often causing severe diarrhea and vomiting. The resulting dehydration kills an estimated 600,000 children per year. Recent studies suggest that it may cause 40% of all diarrhea deaths.
Conference conveners are the World Health Organization, the Albert B Sabin Vaccine Institute and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CEDC).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze