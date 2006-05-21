Global diabetes drug market worth $15B in 2005

Diabetes affects approximately 170 million people worldwide and is increasing, with the World Health Organization predicting 300 million diabetics by 2025. The USA alone has 20.8 million people suffering with condition, which equates to about 6% of the population. It was the sixth most common cause of death as recorded on US death certificates, notes a new report from Visiongain.

This says that the global diabetes drugs treatment market was valued of $15.0 billion in 2005. Oral anti-diabetics were the leading category of drugs - $8.19 billion - and showed a growth rate of 6.3% on 2004. The total sales for insulin products increased 16.5% to $6.83 billion.

Visiongain predicts that the retail market for diabetes medications will continue to show significant growth for what is an already large market. Actos (pioglitazone) from Takeda is the leading oral anti-diabetic product and appears set to retain this status. However, it is co-marketed with Eli Lilly which has new products to make available. Lantus (insulin glargine) from France's Sanofi-Aventis is the leading insulin product. But there are three new products available, including the world's first inhaled insulin product - Exubera from global drugs giant Pfizer.