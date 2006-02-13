Global pharma packaging market to grow 6.7% pa

Global pharmaceutical packaging demand will grow 6.7% annually through 2009, according to a new study from Freedonia. This says that China, India and Brazil will generate the strongest gains while western Europe, the USA and Japan will remain dominant.

Prefillable inhalers and syringes will grow the fastest, while plastic bottles will sustain the largest share of demand.

The study analyzes the $22.3 billion worldwide drug packaging industry. It is available at a cost of $5,500 (or as little as $30.00 per section). For more information, visit: www.freedoniagroup.com.