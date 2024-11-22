Global Respiratory Market 1993-2000

Worldwide, the respiratory drugs market was worth $8.6 billion in 1993, and accounted for almost 6% of the world pharmaceutical market, according to a new report from Datamonitor (priced at $1,450 and available through the Marketletter).

The report notes that the largest segment of the respiratory market is the asthma drug segment, consisting of bronchodilators and anti-inflammatories. These two therapy areas have a market share of 55%, followed by non-asthma allergy products, with sales of $3 billion, having a 36% share. Antitussives have a 6% share.

The top selling drug in the sector is Glaxo's Ventolin (salbutamol), with product sales of $722 million and market share of 8.4%, while Marion Merrell Dow's Seldane (terfenadine) continues to lose market share, as sales declined by $115 million to $605 million, and a 7.0% market share.