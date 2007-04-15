Global rheumatoid arthritis market forecast to grow

In a patient population approaching five million in the top global markets, the sector for rheumatic anti-inflammatory drugs is both profitable and set to increase due to the launches of new products, notes a report from market research firm Visiongain.
Annual revenue to third-quarter 2006, from the main prescription anti-inflammatory drugs worldwide, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, anti-rheumatic corticosteroid combinations and specific anti-rheumatics was in the order of $16.0 billion worldwide. A life-long disease with no cure, RA has attracted drugmakers with the launch of novel targeted biologic therapies. This has meant that the market for severe RA has become crowded - but is it saturated? asks Visiongain.
Historically, management of RA has relied on symptomatic treatment with a variety of anti-inflammatories, toxic immunosuppressants and corticosteroids. None of these, however, had the ability to prevent underlying disease progression. The advent of a series of new biological monoclonal antibodies to treat RA has changed this dramatically. There is now a real possibility of actually modifying the progression of chronic disease, decreasing disability levels and enabling more normal lifestyles for patients.
