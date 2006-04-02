Globalpharma and Ethypharm sign cetirizine deal

United Arab Emirates-based Globalpharma says it has signed an out-licensing and supply contract with France's Ethypharm for the marketing and distribution of cetirizine antihistamine tablets through the latter's wholly-owned Indian subsidiary, Ethypharm LL.

Under the terms of the deal, Ethypharm will take responsibility for development of the drug using its specialist T-mask technology. Globalpharma will retain responsibility for marketing the product in the Gulf Cooperation Council markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.