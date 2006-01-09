Gloster's Sterinis achieves success

In the space of a year, Gloster Sante Europe, a French specialist in medical and disinfection technology, says it has doubled the size of its international distribution network, and that the company is currently seeking new distributors in Europe (Germany and Switzerland). Gloster's Sterinis disinfection process is being marketed across 17 countries and the ground is being laid to start selling the technology in another 14. Sterinis, which complies fully with the Biocide Directive CE 98/8, is used by renowned hospitals, clinics' laboratories and agribusiness units for both prevention and treatment purposes.

Sterinis constitutes an ultra-high-performance disinfection technology suitable for all surfaces, including those which are inaccessible or hidden and is manufactured by the Canon Group (Canon Brittany), which has an industrial partnership agreement with Gloster Sante Europe.

Combining a unique and patented dry-fog diffusion technology with an ultra-high performance hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectant, the innovative process is neither corrosive nor toxic, and is 99.99% biodegradable, the company notes.