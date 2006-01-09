Thursday 21 November 2024

Gloster's Sterinis achieves success

9 January 2006

In the space of a year, Gloster Sante Europe, a French specialist in medical and disinfection technology, says it has doubled the size of its international distribution network, and that the company is currently seeking new distributors in Europe (Germany and Switzerland). Gloster's Sterinis disinfection process is being marketed across 17 countries and the ground is being laid to start selling the technology in another 14. Sterinis, which complies fully with the Biocide Directive CE 98/8, is used by renowned hospitals, clinics' laboratories and agribusiness units for both prevention and treatment purposes.

Sterinis constitutes an ultra-high-performance disinfection technology suitable for all surfaces, including those which are inaccessible or hidden and is manufactured by the Canon Group (Canon Brittany), which has an industrial partnership agreement with Gloster Sante Europe.

Combining a unique and patented dry-fog diffusion technology with an ultra-high performance hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectant, the innovative process is neither corrosive nor toxic, and is 99.99% biodegradable, the company notes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze